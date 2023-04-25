The Lackawanna County Astronomical Society and Keystone College will celebrate International Astronomy Day on Saturday, April 29 at college’s The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory, Fleetville. The Observatory will open at 6 p.m. and admission is free to the public.

There will be displays, solar and night-time viewing through telescopes of all sizes, demonstrations, and live presentations by Astronomy Society members. There will be activities are for all ages groups. In case of inclement weather, events will be held indoors, except for outside viewing. For more information contact, LAS.AstroDay@gmail.com.

The Thomas G. Cupillari ’60 Astronomical Observatory is located at the intersection of Route 107 and Hack Road approximately two miles west of Interstate 81, exit 202, and approximately two miles east of Fleetville.