Women in Philanthropy, the initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation that focuses on empowering and transforming the lives of women, girls and their families in Northeastern Pennsylvania announced recently the recipients from its 2023 grants cycle, awarded after a highly competitive grant process.

A total of $35,000 in grant funding was awarded to eight local nonprofit organizations during the Women in Philanthropy Quarterly Meeting held at the Century Club of Scranton on Thursday evening, April 20.

The recipients included nonprofits Catherine McAuley Center ($6,000), Outreach Center for Community Resources ($5,500), United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA ($5,000), Center for the Living City ($4,500), Penn State Scranton ($4,500), The University of Scranton ($3,500), Junior Achievement of NEPA ($3,000) and Saint Joseph’s Center ($3,000), all to support innovative projects and/or programs that work to transform the lives of women or girls across the Northeastern Pennsylvania region.

The grant award recipients and grant amounts were selected by Women in Philanthropy supporters, who had the opportunity to vote after hearing presentations from each of the nonprofit organizations.

The Women in Philanthropy initiative is comprised of a group of more than 120 supporters committed to transforming the lives of women, girls and their families in Northeastern Pennsylvania. WIP engages its supporters in collective decision making to help move women in the region to levels of personal empowerment and economic self-sufficiency.

Since its inception in 2014, WIP has provided over $130,000 in grant funding to local nonprofit organizations; STEAM education to over 2,000 students in K-12 local public schools; $25,000 in full ‘STEAM Stars’ Scholarships to the nationally-recognized Level Up Program at Lackawanna College; loan capital and training support to help launch 15 local women-owned businesses; grant support to 21 women business owners in Lackawanna County facing COVID-19 hardships; a dollar for dollar match to women with low-to-moderate-incomes trying to build a savings; and more.

To date, Women in Philanthropy has raised over $1.6 million to benefit women, girls, and their families in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Women in Philanthropy is an initiative of the Scranton Area Community Foundation. To learn more about Women in Philanthropy, visit wwwsupportnepawomen.org.