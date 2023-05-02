Memorabilia dedicated to Dan Beard, who was the co-founder of the Boy Scouts of America, inside the cabin.

The Dan Beard cabin, which has been rebuilt at Goose Pond Scout Reservation in Lake Ariel.

Elena Mitchell gives her father, Josh, Cubmaster of Pack 160, a salute before transitiong to Troop 1600 of the Boy Scouts of America.

Sunday, April 16 was a big day for the Northeastern Pennsylvania Council Boy Scouts of America.

From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a dedication ceremony took place at the Goose Pond Scout Reservation in Lake Ariel. It was at a cabin that was dedicated to Dan Beard (1850-1941), co-founder of the Boy Scouts of America. Originally constructed in Hawley, the cabin served as the headquarters of Beard’s “Wild Lands Camp.”

It was relocated and refurbished at Goose Pond.

A ribbon was cut by Patricia Gibbons, former registrar, in honor of her late husband Robert, whom cabin committee chair Bryan Fisk called a ‘driving force’ behind the cabin’s renovation.

“I’m so proud of standing here doing this for Bob,” said Patricia.

Attendees looked inside the cabin and saw some of Beard’s memorabilia, which was brought in by Rich Pineiro from the Greater Hudson Valley Council No. 388. Pineiro is also the curator of the Ernest M. Bobb Boyu Scout Museum at Camp Bullowa in Stony Point, New York.

“I hope young scouts know and understand what Dan Beard did for us back in 1910,” he said.

Scouts of Troop 160 of Clarks Summit and Troop 251 of Clarks Green participated in the cabin’s relocation and upgrades.

The day continued with Pack 160’s Blue and Gold Banquet, which was held at Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Seven Cub Scouts — Caleb Gardner, Andrew Giermanski, Andrew James, Evelyn McVeigh, Elena Mitchell, Nadir Rutty, and Ishaan Sharma — completed their Arrow of Light rank and crossed over to Scout BSA.

Boy Scouts of America now has a co-ed program called Scouts BSA. Although the boys and girls are in separate troops, they participate in some of the same activities. The boys are in Troop 160 and the girls are in Troop 1600. Both troops are chartered by the Rotary Club of the Abingtons.

Troop 1600 was formed by Sarah Mitchell, whose daughter Elena, one of the two female Cub Scouts, was to make the transition but there was no troop for girls in the Abington area. Elena enjoys scouting activities such as camping and tying knots.

“I really like first aid,” she said.

Sarah began Troop 1600 in March with a meeting and camping trip in which three female scouts attended. They were meeting once a week since then. Currently, Troop 1600 has eight girls.

“I’m glad these girls have a place to go,” said Sarah.

The troops will attend summer camp at Goose Pond Scout Reservation in July.