CLARKS SUMMIT — When Presbyterian pastor Bill Carter was in high school, he had a jazz band in his parents basement, when many of his friends had rock bands in the garage.

Carter loved jazz music and he loved God.

When he started studying for the ministry, he thought that he would need to give up music. But, then he realized that it had to be part of his life because it is part of who he is.

So for the last 37 years, he’s been balancing ministry with jazz music, a pastor and a professional jazz pianist.

“The only thing that I could come up with is that the only life worth living is an integrated life that holds together all the aspects of your passion,” he said. “What that has done is caused me to think about jazz in spiritual terms.”

The stories of Jesus in the Bible include him out in the world and not inside a church, Carter said.

Jazz, he said, is a form of music that brings people from all races, religions and cultures together.

“Either the love of God is for all people or it’s not,” he said. “And I choose to think it’s for all people.”

On May 5, from 7 p.m. to -9 p.m. at The Gathering Place, Carter, bassist Tony Marino, and violinist Mark Woodyatt will offer up a festive evening of jazz. To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, they will feature the Latin music of Chick Corea.

Attendees should feel free to don a celebrative outfit and a floppy hat for the occasion.

The project is supported by a Lackawanna County Community Arts and Culture Grant, a program of Lackawanna County Commissioners.