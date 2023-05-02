Montrose Broadcasting, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates WPGM Danville, WBGM New Berlin and WJSA FM Jersey Shore, is commemorating 70 years at an event May 18 at Clarks Summit University in Clarks Summit.

The evening features music by Christian recording artists Steve Green and Dick Tunney. Also, a presentation by Middle-East expert and Bloomsburg native, Dr. Charles Dyer will highlight the evening.

Steve Green’s music has been honored with four Grammy nominations, 13 No. 1 songs,and seven Dove Awards, Christian music’s highest honor.

Green has sold over three million albums worldwide. Dr. Dyer served as provost and professor of Bible at Moody Bible Institute before becoming host of The Land and the Book radio program.

The event is free, open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are required and may be obtained by contacting WPGM at www.wpgm.org or by mail at P.O. Box 236, Danville, PA 17821.

A free-will offering will be received to cover the evening’s expenses.