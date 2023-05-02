The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce, community leadership and professional development affiliate, Leadership Lackawanna, announced the third Leadership Fundamentals 2.0 level Program Cohort graduating class.

The graduating class includes: Jen Azarowicz, The AZEK Company; Christina A. Baker, FNCB Bank; Sarah Fritz, Honesdale National Bank; Joyce Groza, FNCB Bank; Claire Marie Guarneri, FNCB Bank; Darrin Harris Noble, Biomaterials; Kenneth L. Heater Jr., FNCB Bank; Katie King, FNCB Bank; Justin Kravitz, FNCB Bank; Kasey Lloyd Noble, Biomaterials; Kate Logan, Noble Biomaterials; Nissa Polizzi, FNCB Bank; Nicole Russo, FNCB Bank; Ibrahim Salam, Epic Revenue Consultants; and Randy Snedeker, FNCB Bank.

Leadership Fundamentals 2.0 Level Program is a virtual, eight-week course that provides leaders with an innovative and flexible online learning experience – complete with various personal and professional development skills. Participants worked on course content at their own pace while participating in weekly Zoom meetings. FNCB Bank and Noble BioMaterials sponsored the program.

“I really appreciate everything that this class offered. I learned a lot, and the big thing for me is I don’t think this will be beneficial just at work but also in life outside of work too,” says Heater, loan documentation supervisor at FNCB.

Nicole Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna, said, “Leadership Lackawanna is proud to offer this virtual program. It makes leadership learning easy and convenient. As our world and society evolve, we must adapt to meet the needs of individuals who can’t commit to missing a full day of work. Therefore, Leadership Fundamentals 2.0 Level is the ideal program for fast-paced, busy professionals who want to further their professional development and feel like they are part of a learning cohort.”