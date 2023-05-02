The artwork of Steve Colley and Amy Griffith Colley are coming to The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit, this month.

Amy and Steve Colley will be bringing their artwork to The Gathering Place this month with a free reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 10.

Both approached art in a different way, but share a passion for bringing culture to the community.

Steve is a sculptor and Amy a painter, both describe themselves as impressionistic.

The two met in arts school more than 30 years ago, and moved to the area to enjoy the artistic freedom it offered, as well as a sense of community.

“Art is very important to me personally,” Steve Colley said. “”It has enriched my life to a great extent.”

He remembers trips to the The Metropolitan Museum of Art as a young man when it was “pay as much as you can.” Now, it costs about $25 to get into the museum.

Now the couple, both with Masters degree, teach and exhibit their artwork we a means of enriching the lives of others.

“Art is the great equalizer,” Steve Colley said.

This month’s schedule

Java and Jazz – Friday, May 5, from 7 to 9 at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Free to public. Reverend Bill Carter and friends will perform jazz favorites. For more info, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

Is There An Afterlife? – Wednesdays, May 3 and 10, at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($5). Kevin Cretan will explore some of the widely held beliefs that answer this question, the nature of reality, consciousness and individual self, and near- death experiences. For more info or to register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

The Black Death – Tuesday, May 9, at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($5). Researcher Ann Vitale will show what factors set the stage for one of the greatest pandemics in history in the Pestilence of 1346, what caused it, how it spread, how the church and kingdoms were affected, why did it go away. Or did it? For more info or to register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

Sea Glass Pendant – Thursdays, May 11 and 18, at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($35 + $20 supply cost). Create the perfect summer necklace using sea glass beads from the beaches of Puerto Rico as Kristie McMahon shows how to wrap sterling silver with around matte glass, silicon cord provided. For more info or to register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.

The Molly Maguire and Terrence Powderly – Thursday, May 18, at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($5). Historian Sarah Pacini from the Lackawanna Historical Society will detail the two different approaches to problem-solving and unionization in the PA anthracite coal mining industry during the time when Coal was King. For more info or to register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

Game Night – Friday, April 21, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. All are invited to join in on all levels of play. Bring your own game or enjoy the many games available. Free to the public.

Rigid Heddle Weaving with 2 Heddles – Saturday, May 13, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($60 + $10 supply cost). Join Linda Mescavage for a class using two heddles. Class is for weavers with some experience. For more information or to register, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

Container Herb Gardening – Tuesday, May 23, at noon at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit ($5). Penn State Master Gardener Michele Davis will present hands-on workshop on successful herb container gardening techniques. Participants will take home herb containers and plants For more info or to register, visit www. gatheringplacecs.org

Clarks Summit 1920-1922 – Wednesday, May 31, at noon ($5). Dennis Martin tells of the eight-page newspaper published in the Abingtons with the news of that time, including the first year women had the vote and other events. For more information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Memory Cafe – Friday, May 26, at 10 a.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. An opportunity for people with memory loss and their care companions to have coffee, socialize, explore art, music, or just enjoy being with others. No cost. For more information, visit www.gatheringplacecs.org

Art reception for Amy and Steve Colley – May 10 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Free to the public. Meet the artists and enjoy their work. Light refreshments. For more information , visit www.gatheringplacecs.org.