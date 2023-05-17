Each year, Hilton Hotels announces the recipients of prestigious Brand Awards.

Hilton Hotels recently announced the 2022 Annual Brand Award Winners for the Hampton Inn brand. The newly renovated Hampton Inn by Hilton in Clarks Summit received recognition for leading the brand in quality and service.

Out of more than 2,300 Hampton Inns and Hampton Inn & Suites in the United States and Canada, the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Clarks Summit received the Hilton Award of Excellence for ranking in the top 5% of Hampton Inns.

Qualifications for these awards are based upon customer feedback provided through guest satisfaction surveys that measure overall service, problem resolution, making guests feel welcomed and the cleanliness of guestrooms, as well as product quality and service scores.

The Hampton Inn in Clarks Summit has been renovated and redesigned and offers travelers in the Clarks Summit/Scranton area noteworthy, award-winning accommodations. Team Members are dedicated to providing guests with the best experience possible; clean accommodations and genuine, friendly service.

The Hampton Inn offers well-appointed guest rooms and amenities such as a complimentary breakfast buffet, complimentary Wi-Fi, an indoor pool and whirlpool, a spacious fitness center and a retail market which sells snacks and sundry items. A meeting room for small gatherings and corporate meetings is also available.

The Hampton Inn by Hilton in Clarks Summit is under the ownership and management of Millett Hospitality, which is locally based in Clarks Summit. Millett Hospitality also owns and operates seven additional hotels in Northeastern Pennsylvania, including the Hampton Inns by Hilton in Tunkhannock, Sayre, Bloomsburg and Lewisburg as well as the Hampton Inn & Suites in Wilkes-Barre, the new Home2 Suites by Hilton in Dickson City and the new Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Selinsgrove, PA.

For more information about the Hampton Inn by Hilton in Clarks Summit, please visit www.clarkssummit.hamptoninn.com.