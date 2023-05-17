Lackawanna Trail High School team one participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated from left: Rachel Frissell, faculty specialist for the University’s Physics and Engineering Department, team coach Kelly Berry and Ethan Lee. Standing from left: Frankie Cocchini, Emily Beemer, Jacob Bartush and Emma Jacoby.

Lackawanna Trail High School team two participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. Seated from left: Rachel Frissell, faculty specialist for the University’s Physics and Engineering Department, team coach Kelly Berry and Stephen Jervis. Standing from left: Jase Hughes, Cole Schirg, Tayan Hazlett and Daniella Ainey.

Nearly 200 area students participated in The University of Scranton’s annual Hayes Family Science Competition for High School Physics and Engineering Students. The academic competition tested the high school students’ knowledge of physics and engineering through a series of quizzes and hands-on challenges. Students competed individually and in teams.

John Lockwood from Delaware Valley High School came in first place in the individual competition, based on a quiz given to all participants and placement in a Jeopardy game of those with highest quiz scores. Noah Beckish from North Pocono High School came in second place. John Ebert from Berwick High School came in third place.

In the team competition, the Delaware Valley High School team placed first.

Throughout the daylong competition, the students participated in teams in a series of hands-on challenges that tested their skills in several areas of physics and engineering, including a Data Analysis Event, Static Equilibrium Event, an All Power Out Event and a Trebuchet Event, for which the students had to predict the landing point of a basketball launched across the gym by medieval catapult.

In the Data Analysis Event, the Delaware Valley High School team won first place. In the event titled, “All Power Out,” Berwick High School team one and Wyoming Area High School team one won first place. The first-place winner in the Static Equilibrium Event was North Pocono High School team two. The first-place winner of the Trebuchet Event was Mid Valley High School team one.

The competition was organized by the University’s Department of Physics and Electrical Engineering to encourage more students to pursue careers in physics and engineering.

Also competing were teams from Abington Heights and Lackawanna Trail high schools.