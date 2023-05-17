The Lackawanna County Commissioners honored the outstanding work of the men and women at the Lackawanna County Prison with a special day on May 5 for their dedication and professionalism. National Correctional Officers & Employees Day was instituted 39 years ago by the late President Ronald Reagan. The individuals employed in the penal system are “everyday heroes” and deserve the respect and admiration of everyone for their courageous efforts on behalf of not just our residents, but those in every community nationwide as well. Pictured are, from left: Commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Lt. Robert Brown, Corrections Officer Justin Kopa, Deputy Warden David Pigga, Prison Warden Tim Betti, Deputy Warden Colleen Orzel, Commissioner Chris Chermak and Corrections Officer Kevin Dolphin.