Comfortable railroad coaches will offer new way to reach popular destination

Beth Beers, owner of Everything Nice Gift Shop in Jim Thorpe, believes riders from the Pittston trains will enjoy the trip. ‘I was very excited, because Jim Thorpe is a wonderful destination for a day out for a family where you’re not busting the bank,’ Beers said. ‘There are things to do, a nice day out where it’s not going to cost you a fortune. To come into town via the train just makes your adventure even better.’

Reading & Northern’s Crown Class cars include newly upholstered seats and headrest cloths like these seen here.

Car host Calvin Gerhard talks with passengers on a Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway train in Jim Thorpe last week. Parent company Reading & Northern Railroad next weekend will begin weekend excursions from Pittston to Jim Thorpe using some cars similar to these.

A conductor throws the switch as a Reading & Northern locomotive prepares to reverse direction and haul a passenger train out of the Lehigh Gorge back to Jim Thorpe last week. Locomotives like this will haul many of the Pittston trips.

The seats are spacious and comfortable and the ride is smooth.

The windows are large, giving riders a passing view of mountain scenery including lush forests and meandering rivers.

You may have traveled from Luzerne County to Jim Thorpe, but unless you’re among the few who still remember the original glory days of railroading, you’ve never experienced the trip like this.

A new era in local tourism will chug its way south from the Greater Pittston area starting next weekend when the Reading & Northern Railroad will launch all-day train excursions between the Tomato Capital and the Switzerland of America, as scenic Jim Thorpe once was dubbed. They will depart from the railroad’s new passenger platform in its railyard off North Main Street in Pittston’s Junction Section.

The first trip, set for Saturday, will see a massive train — an estimated 18 cars will haul about 800 riders in grand style — travel to Jim Thorpe and back, powered by streamlined diesel locomotives built in the 1950s.

From Sunday through Sept. 24, regular weekend excursions will follow. While most of them will be hauled by newer diesel locomotives, the passenger cars used on these trips will include a variety of the railroad’s vintage coaches, including “Crown Class” cars that have been upgraded with new seating that will be ideal for these trips.

Railroad officials invited local media to Jim Thorpe last week to talk about the trips, and to take a ride on their Lehigh Gorge Scenic Railway, which travels from Jim Thorpe into the gorge and back, and included some similar cars as part of the train.

Admiring the view of the Lehigh Gorge from one of the Crown Class cars were Dave and Joan Lease, native New Yorkers who now live in the Poconos and were making their first trip to Jim Thorpe.

“It’s just a nice day out,” Dave Lease said. “If we get people who come in, this is one of the places we’ll bring them to. I like it.”

Joan Lease, meanwhile, admired the accommodations on the train.

“It’s very comfortable,” she said, as the couple reclined in newly upholstered chairs complete with headrest covers bearing a depiction of the long, maroon passenger cars.

NEPA’s latest hot ticket

The Port Clinton-based Reading & Northern is a busy freight railroad that handles over 34,000 carloads of goods each year, but its passenger excursion business is substantial and growing, as the new Pittston trips show.

“We’ve been doing this for many years out of Reading,” said Matt Fisher, general manager of the railroad’s passenger department.

Already, 250,000 excursion riders are carried annually. Most of the railroad’s day trips have focused on their line between Reading, Port Clinton, Tamaqua and Jim Thorpe, although special excursions are occasionally run elsewhere along the railroad’s 400 miles of track, including Pottsville, Schuylkill Haven and Tunkhannock.

The railroad has run special trips from Luzerne County in the past, such as the steam locomotive excursions to Jim Thorpe sponsored by the Rotary Club of Mountain Top, and similar trips to the Pittston/Duryea area, but never on a regular basis like this.

If early sales are any indication, the Pittston trips are headed for success.

“They’ve indicated that their sales through July have been really good,” Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo said last week.

Good indeed: According to a check of the railroad’s website Saturday night, the Pittston trips are sold out through June, making them some of the hottest tickets in town.

“It’s just a very affordable day for families,” Fisher said. “It’s only $39 per ticket. You get to spend a four-hour layover here and there are just so many things to do, especially on the weekend,” he said of Jim Thorpe.

Smooth ride, majestic scenery

The trains will make stops in Pittston, Penobscot (Fairview Township) and White Haven before reaching Jim Thorpe, with parking available at each station.

For those accustomed to the monotony of highway trips, the railroad journeys should be a refreshing change.

Forget the noisy “clickity-clack” of trains portrayed in old movies. The railroad’s heavyweight cars run smoothly over well-maintained tracks.

In Crown Class accommodations, passengers will enjoy large reclining fabric seats in restored six-axle coaches. Clean restrooms are available in each Crown Class coach, and all windows in the coaches open and shut.

There also are similar “standard” coaches, with older style leather seating.

Guests also can spend time in one of the railroad’s notable dining cars, which was featured in Alfred Hitchcock’s movie “North by Northwest.” While riding in the dining car, snacks are available to purchase with cash. However, food and non-alcoholic drink can be brought on board for the entire trip, officials said.

Then there’s the view.

After leaving the Pittston area the route crosses Interstate 81 and begins its climb into the mountains. Much of the route is through wooded terrain, and as the line approaches Jim Thorpe the tracks run parallel to the Lehigh River through the idyllic gorge.

“It’s a 120-mile round-trip. It goes through two tunnels, over bridges, through the entire Lehigh Gorge State Park — it’s a very attractive ride,” Fisher said. “It’s some of the nicest scenery in this part of the region, for sure.”

The destination

For those who haven’t been — and those who have — Jim Thorpe offers a wealth of shopping, dining and historic attractions. The tiny borough nestled in a tight mountain valley has over two centuries evolved from a center of anthracite-fueled industry into a popular tourist destination offering delights for all tastes.

“There’s something for everyone, whether a railfan or historian, local families, tourists coming in,” Fisher said.

Riders will arrive and depart from the 1888 Central Railroad of New Jersey station on Susquehanna Street, with its distinctive turreted roof. It’s also home to a local visitors center, as well as clean public restrooms.

From there, it’s just steps to Broadway and the heart of Jim Thorpe’s business district.

Many of the shops, boutiques and eateries that give Jim Thorpe its character are located on this narrow thoroughfare that snakes its way west from the busy train station area high up into the hills leading out of town. (Though you will want to explore the side streets as well.)

At the foot of Broadway is the Carbon County Courthouse, a Romanesque sandstone landmark built in 1893 and easily recognizable for its distinctive clock tower.

Either side of Broadway is lined by a mix of 19th century storefronts and townhouses that give the street a truly vintage feel.

The retail offerings are, as you might imagine, suitably eclectic: Gifts, decor, clothing, books and antiques are the big trends. When it’s time to eat, Broadway and surrounding streets offer a similarly eclectic range of choices, from sushi to pizza, ice cream, coffee and light fare.

Historical attractions include the Old Jail Museum and the Asa Packer Mansion Museum, though the borough’s architecture is an attraction in its own right.

Fisher said that he’s often heard from repeat rail passengers who discover there’s more to Jim Thorpe than meets the eye.

“A lot of people will say they thought that they’d see everything in one day, but they come back because they’ve found that there’s more to do,” he said.

Business owners can attest to that, and are looking forward to a new group of visitors when the Pittston trains start arriving.

At The Emporium of Curious Goods, co-owner Barrett Ravenhurst said he can definitely feel the uptick in foot traffic on days when the trains are running.

“We notice a difference during the week now. Weekends are unbelievable,” Ravenhurst said.

His shop also is emblematic of the town’s quirky style.

“What don’t we sell?” he quipped.

“Anything in the metaphysical line. Oils, knives, swords, skulls, incense, perfume, jewellery, you name it, we have it,” Ravenhurst said.

Uphill one block on steep, picturesque Race Street, Everything Nice Gift Shop has been a fixture since 1984, operating out of a charming stone rowhouse. Owner Beth Beers carries a line of goods including household decorations, candles, pottery, books, toys and specialty cards.

Beers is thrilled about the new train trips, and thinks visitors will be, too.

“I was very excited, because Jim Thorpe is a wonderful destination for a day out for a family where you’re not busting the bank,” Beers said. “There are things to do, a nice day out where it’s not going to cost you a fortune. To come into town via the train just makes your adventure even better.”

She also hopes the trips will benefit communities at both ends of the line.

“I’m hoping that it not only helps Jim Thorpe and our economy here, but the Pittston economy as well,” she said. “People will be parking there and maybe having breakfast, and I want to see everybody successful and happy. I’m hoping that this helps both communities.”

Good for Pittston

Back in Pittston, Mayor Lombardo definitely sees the benefits.

For starters, the railroad last week announced a $10,000 donation to the Downtown Pittston Partnership. The group promotes activities and programs that benefit local businesses, residents, and visitors.

“This is yet another very productive step forward for the city,” Lombardo told the Times Leader on Thursday. “I think it’s a demonstration of a great present and future partnership.”

The railroad’s investment in the station area is a tangible demonstration of that partnership.

A station platform, ticket booth and parking area have been constructed by the railroad, with its own funds, at the yard off North Main Street, and the area leading to the station will eventually be lined with trees and shrubs.

“I’m looking forward to seeing their plans continue to unfold. It’s clear they’re making significant progress,” Lombardo said. “They’ve indicated to us this is just the beginning of what they’re going to do.”

“Lots of good news for that section of the city,” the mayor added.

Railfans rejoice

While the trips are marketed to the general public as a whole, there is an entirely other segment of the population who are taking note: railfans young and old.

For some, the trips will give them another opportunity to ride vintage trains. For those who would rather take pictures, those trains will provide a range of new photo ops throughout the region.

There are entire websites and Facebook groups devoted to railroad photography — some focused on this region, and some focused solely on the Reading & Northern.

Adam Kuczynski, a Luzerne County native and skilled photographer who shares his rail photos under the name of Ditch Light Productions, can’t wait for the trips to start.

“After photographing the Reading & Northern Railroad for over 11 years now and seeing passenger service out of Tunkhannock, Duryea and Mountain Top to Jim Thorpe for charity events, I’m glad to see a new base for excursions over the scenic Lehigh Line that accommodates a local crowd as well as the usual tourist attraction that runs out of Reading,” he said. “It will be nice to be on board for the May 28th excursion.”

Railfans outside the region are taking notice as well, as the Reading & Northern has a large following among enthusiasts, both for its freight and passenger operations.

“Over the years we have seen Reading & Northern put tremendous effort into marketing their services, from colorful paint schemes on their locomotives to bringing in classic streamlined diesels to pull their passenger trains,” said Otto Vondrak, Managing Editor of Railfan & Railroad Magazine. “Railfan photographers will travel extensively to shoot these vintage trains operating through the scenic mountain routes of eastern Pennsylvania anthracite country.”

Vondrak also sees the trips as a good marketing device for expanding rail service generally.

“The new service offered from Pittston to Jim Thorpe is being operated as a leisurely excursion, but it also makes the case for increased passenger service connecting the region,” he said. “If people are willing to come out to ride the train for fun, perhaps the railroad can also make a case for offering more regular service connecting the larger population centers of the region. I think more people are looking for an alternative to driving the congested roads, and trains might be the answer.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit www.rbmnrr-passenger.com for tickets and information about the excursions.