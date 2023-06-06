Army veteran SJ Nixon, her husband Jon and her four children – Emma, Nate, Bella, and Kiera – sharing what the American flag symbolizes at the Dietrich’s most recent Open Mic.

“I never miss Open Mic when our veterans are the featured performers,” Erica Rogler told me.

And now I know why.

At the beginning of Memorial Day weekend before gatherings and picnics, I, too attended Open Mic when our own Veterans Connecting shared their stories, poems and thoughts about their military experience, starting with Tony Sykes with a comic take on his 20-year Navy experience as an “adventurer.” We learned little facts, such as, when a Navy ship arrives home it is the new dads that get off the ship first, so they can greet their babies for the first time. I never knew that, did you?

We learned about the history of Memorial Day from another veteran, SJ, her husband and four young children. The first Memorial Day was in 1865 at the end of the Civil War. When the flag is folded into a triangle for a presentation, did you know each of the 13 folds has a meaning? For instance, the first fold is a symbol of life and the last fold is a symbol of “In God we trust.” SJ’s family demonstrated each fold and its meaning, presenting the flag to her husband whose father never had the benefit of a military funeral.

There were poems and songs read and sung, and at the end of the evening it was Larry White, facilitator of the group, who reminded us on this day of reflection that veterans return the civilian life with many needs. He told us of the significance of the number 8030. It is a fact that every day of the year at least 22 veterans take their own lives. 22×365=8,030. We owe them all of the help and understanding we can provide. One way to find help is to come to the Dietrich Theater for Veterans Connecting Meetup & Workshop on Fridays at 6:30 p.m. on June 9, July 7, Aug. 11, and Sept. 8. Each meetup is free, sponsored by the Dietrich Fundraising Committee. It is how we do our part to reach one more. For more information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

Classical guitarist Jay Steveskey is part of the Dietrich Theater history.

About 20 years ago, I met Jay at a performance we hosted at the Wyoming County Courtroom: Mostly Opera performed Trial By Jury in the actual courtroom. Jay was one of the musicians who performed. I could just imagine him on the Dietrich stage, so I arranged for him to come for his first concert.

The feedback was so positive that he has come for concerts almost every year since. Now they are always free, sponsored by John Keker in memory of Jessie Reppy Keker. Please join us on Sunday, June 11, at 3 p.m. for Classical Guitar Sounds of Summer, a sun-drenched, South American and Spanish classical guitar repertoire. Free tickets available at the door or you can reserve them at the number above.

For hikers or would-be hikers, we have just the right program for you – Hiking 101.

On Saturday, June 17, at 11 a.m., Gwen Buchanan, an experienced hiker, invites beginners, to come to the Dietrich to learn how to get started going out on the trails, and she also invites those who want to backpack to come and learn how to make your hikes successful. This presentation is free, sponsored by the Overlook Estate Foundation. You are invited to come and meet other hikers.

I want to end by telling you about a new book – “Your Brain on Art, How the Arts Transform Us” by Susan Magsamen and Ivy Ross. I found out about it on PBS, on theCANVAS segment of the “PBS NewsHour.”

The report showed medical students studying the arts at Johns Hopkins Medical School. It told of a new field called neuroaesthetics or neuroarts, how the arts can change us and transform our lives.

I guess that’s why it is so exciting to be part of the history of the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater, because we bring the arts into our lives in so many ways. I will read this new book and share more in the following weeks.

In the meantime, think about it. Think about how you are affected by music, a movie, a play, creating art or seeing art of others. Your brain on art!