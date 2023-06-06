Sgt. Ed Faatz, U.S. Air Force (Retired), delivers remarks at the Shady Lane Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.

Boy Scout Troop 160 raises the American flag at the Shady Lane Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.

The Marine Corp League served as color guard for the Shady Lane Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.

The Wally Gordon Community Singers men’s quartet perform at the Shady Lane Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony.

The Friends of Shady Lane Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day service on Memorial Day.

Servicemen killed in action or while on active duty buried in the cemetery and when and where they were killed include:

• Sgt. Willial L. Baker, Oct. 9, 1944, Italy

• PFC. Merrit Boyle, Aug. 7, 1944, France

• PFC Emmett M. Emery, Aug. 7, 1944, France

• PO Neal P. Hamilton, June 18, 1951, Virginia

• Sgt. Walter F. Howe, Jan. 8, 1944, Idaho

• PFC Robert Hunsinger, April 4, 1951, Korea

• Cpl. Roland W. James, June 24, 1944, Saipan

• SSgt. RObert A. Leonard, July 5, 1943, Germany

• Pvt. David McGraw, Dec. 22, 1944, Germany

• A2C Simeon D. May, Oct. 24, 1954, Italy

• S2C Crad W. Morris Jr., Oct. 11, 1943, Salerno

• PFC Thomsa Morris, Sept. 30, 1944, France

• Sgt. Walter R. Toy, Dec. 12, 1947, Canada

• Lt. Evan E. Williams, Aug. 6, 1943, Florida