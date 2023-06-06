The Friends of Shady Lane Cemetery held its annual Memorial Day service on Memorial Day.
Servicemen killed in action or while on active duty buried in the cemetery and when and where they were killed include:
• Sgt. Willial L. Baker, Oct. 9, 1944, Italy
• PFC. Merrit Boyle, Aug. 7, 1944, France
• PFC Emmett M. Emery, Aug. 7, 1944, France
• PO Neal P. Hamilton, June 18, 1951, Virginia
• Sgt. Walter F. Howe, Jan. 8, 1944, Idaho
• PFC Robert Hunsinger, April 4, 1951, Korea
• Cpl. Roland W. James, June 24, 1944, Saipan
• SSgt. RObert A. Leonard, July 5, 1943, Germany
• Pvt. David McGraw, Dec. 22, 1944, Germany
• A2C Simeon D. May, Oct. 24, 1954, Italy
• S2C Crad W. Morris Jr., Oct. 11, 1943, Salerno
• PFC Thomsa Morris, Sept. 30, 1944, France
• Sgt. Walter R. Toy, Dec. 12, 1947, Canada
• Lt. Evan E. Williams, Aug. 6, 1943, Florida