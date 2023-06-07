Mackayla Quick, 21, of Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, was crowned the 2023-24 Wyoming-Lackawanna Counties Dairy Princess in May at the Mehoopany Baptist Church.

Quick will be joined by a team of junior promoters Jordyn Gates, 7, of Meshoppen; Abigail Smith, 5, of Mill City and Adaleigh Smith, 8, of Mill City.

“I look forward to speaking on the behalf of dairy farmers for the importance of dairy as part of a healthy diet,” Quick said after her crowning.

Quick is a student at YTI completing her respiratory therapy certification. She is the daughter of Dale Quick and Loren Kaulfers. Quick lives on her family’s farm in Tunkhannock and enjoyed showing livestock at the Wyoming County Fair as 4-H’er. She is currently employed as a CNA at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Wilkes-Barre.

Before she was crowned, Quick presented a speech highlighting the care dairy farmers provide to their cows. She rounded out her presentations with an educational skit designed for elementary students. Dressed in her softball gear, she rallied her “team” onto victory encouraging them with the benefits of chocolate milk.

Rounding out the court are Dairy Miss Jordyn Gates, the daughter of Chris and Tracy Gates of Meshoppen. Lil Miss Abigail Smith and Dairy Miss Adaleigh Smith are the daughters of Brittany and Andrew of Mill City.

Together, the promotion team visit with schoolchildren, speak to community groups and participate in community events to highlight the impact dairy farmers have on the local community and to encourage people include milk and dairy products as part of a healthy diet.

To request a member of the Wyoming-Lackawanna County Dairy Princess court to attend an event, please contact Tracy Gates at 570-479-5196 or Charlene Shupp Espenshade at 717-361-2844.