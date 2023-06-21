Several of The University of Scranton’s graduate programs placed among the nation’s best in the 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

U.S. News ranked Scranton’s MBA specialty programs in accounting No. 18 in the nation and business analytics No. 24 in the online ranking that published on Apr. 25.

In addition to the program specialty rankings, Scranton’s graduate program in rehabilitation counseling ranked No. 36 and its program in health care management ranked No. 41 nationally. U.S. News also ranked Scranton’s graduate program in nursing No. 123, its part-time MBA program No. 120 and its Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) No. 134 in America.

For the graduate school rankings, U.S. News uses data gathered by surveys of college faculty and administrators, and for nursing programs, from professionals working in health care, to assess the quality of programs. U.S. News also uses statistical data such as faculty student ratios and student test scores. The U.S. News ranking of the Best Graduate Schools Ranking by MBA Specialties is based solely on ratings by business school deans and directors of AACSB-accredited MBA programs.

The University’s graduate-level business programs include a Ph.D. in Accounting, Master of Accountancy (MAcc), Master of Science in Finance (MSF), Master of Science in Business Analytics (MS) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in general management or with a specialization in accounting, business analytics, enterprise resource planning, finance, healthcare management, human resources management, international business, management information systems, marketing and operations management. The University also offers combined/accelerated bachelor’s and master’s level programs including accounting BS/MBA, operations management BS/MBA, finance BS/MBA, management BS/MBA, and College of Arts and Sciences Bachelor’s/MBA, and other programs.

Graduate nursing degrees offered by Scranton include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Family Nurse Practitioner, MSN, and post-master’s certificate; Executive Nursing Leadership, M.S.N; and Nurse Anesthesia, DNP, and an accelerated MSN degree program. In addition to clinical rehabilitation counseling, the University also offers graduate degrees in applied behavior analysis, clinical mental health counseling and school counseling.

All of the University’s graduate programs hold the highest national accreditation within each discipline, including accreditation by The Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB International) for business and accreditation by The Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE) for nursing and Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (COA) for nurse anesthesia. The Graduate Health Administration Program is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Healthcare Management Education (CAHME) and the Master of Science degree in Rehabilitation Counseling in accredited by the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP).

Earlier this year, U.S. News’ “Best Online Programs” publication ranked the University’s online master’s degree programs in business (excluding MBA) at No. 54 and its online MBA program at No. 102 in the nation. U.S. News also ranked Scranton at No. 72 in the country for “Best Online MBA Programs for Veterans.”

In other rankings published by U.S. News, Scranton has been ranked among the top 10 “Best Regional Universities in the North” for 29 consecutive years. Scranton is ranked No. 5 in the 2023 edition of the guidebook. U.S. News also ranked Scranton No. 6 in its category for “Best Undergraduate Teaching.”