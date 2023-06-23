PITTSTON — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Friday announced a major RAISE grant award for the City of Pittston for $19 million for the rehabilitation/replacement of two bridges linking Pittston and West Pittston.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) discretionary grant program.

Cartwright said this project will fund the design, right-of-way, utilities, and construction for the replacement of the Dale J. Kridlo Memorial Bridge and the Firefighters Memorial Bridge, including on-street bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure improvements.

The project will also include the modernization of seven adjacent intersections to include ADA accommodations, traffic signal reflectivity, re-timing, pedestrian interval considerations at approach intersections, and dedicate turning lanes where warranted.

“These major bridge projects, which both include important elements to ensure safety and accessibility for all road users, will transform our community, creating efficient and safe travel corridors where they’re most needed,” said Cartwright, D-Moosic, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “Replacing the aging spans connecting these two municipalities will ease existing traffic congestion and alleviate residents’ long-standing frustrations.”

Cartwright said he was pleased to support this proposal from the outset, intervening with Department of Transportation officials to advocate for its consideration.

“I’m also proud that this funding was made possible by the massive investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which I supported,” Cartwright said.

Pittston City Mayor Mike Lombardo thanked Cartwright for his leadership and support of the project.

“On behalf of the citizens of the City of Pittston and the Northeast part of the Wyoming Valley, I am very grateful for today’s announcement,” Lombardo said. “This significant funding will assist us in the construction of two new safe and modern bridges that will enhance traffic movement in our region, improve and make ADA-compliant seven existing deficient intersections, provide for quality-of-life upgrades for bicycle and pedestrian movement as well as provide some additional flood protection to our neighbors in West Pittston. Northeast Pennsylvania continues to be an example of what can be achieved when all levels of government work together.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.