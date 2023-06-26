John Charles Volpe was awarded the William G. McGowan Medal for Excellence in Doctoral Studies at Marywood University’s 2023 commencement ceremony. The McGowan Medal was founded by the William G. McGowan Charitable Fund in memory of William G. McGowan.

The husband of Jaclyn Rose Volpe and the son of Charles Volpe Jr. and Ellen Volpe, he earned a Ph.D. in strategic leadership and administrative studies from Marywood University.

In his free time, Dr. Volpe enjoys reading, writing, and travel with his wife, and well as spending time with his family, including his nieces and nephews, and watching movies.