Nicole Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna, received a 2023 Change Makers Awards presented by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at Light up the Valley, held at Public Square Park in Wilkes-Barre. Morristell and 40 community influencers were recognized for their outstanding efforts to make NEPA a brighter place. Through her efforts, Morristell impacts the community by being an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion; volunteerism and innovation—improving the quality of life in the greater Scranton region. Morristell is pictured with her award.