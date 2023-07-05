There were more than 100 participants from Grades 1-6 for the 16 th annual Future Comets Football Camp, which was held at the high school June 11.

The Abington Heights football program had an eye to the future when it hosted three spring camps, serving a total of 179 potential future Comets.

The second annual Rising Comets Football Camp drew 49 seventh- and eighth-grade participants May 24.

Camp participants were instructed by the Abington Heights High School coaching staff as well as current and former players.

A new camp was added this year for players entering ninth grade in the fall. It was held May 31 and brought out 26 players.

The largest of the events was the 16th annual Future Comets Football Camp June 11 at the high school. That camp was attended by 104 players from grades 1-6.