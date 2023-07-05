MANHEIM – Jenna Hillebrand from Scranton Prep and Maggie Coleman from Abington Heights helped the NEPA Elite 16U Rini girls team run its AAU basketball record to 15-8 by pulling out two close victories during Select Events Basketball’s The Prime Event East June 10-11 at Spooky Nook Sports.

Hillebrand had 18 points each in a 52-51 overtime win over Lady Rivals and a 49-46 victory over I-90 Elite in 16U Platinum Division games. She also grabbed five rebounds in the overtime win.

Coleman made three 3-pointers while scoring 15 points against Lady Rivals on the first day, then made a pair of 3-pointers while grabbing a team-high seven rebounds in the closing win over I-90 Elite.

Hillebrand had all 18 of her points in the second half of the final game.

Abington Heights also has players on other NEPA Elite girls teams.

Lily Scoblick had six steals in the final seven minutes to fuel a comeback that fell short when the 15U Scoblick team lost to Elevate Elite S40, 35-32, in a 15U Division Pool A game. The team is coached by her father, Dave Scoblick.

Emma Coleman had 13 points for NEPA Elite 14U Alers in a 53-27 win over the New York Royals.

Coleman also had eight rebounds while Abby Schneider provided three assists during a 52-38 win over BBA to finish 2-1 in the 14U Division Pool H.

Madeleine Walsh scored a team-high eight points for NEPA Elite 16U Butler during a 46-22 loss to WeR1/Lady Sharks Rise.

The Butler team defeated Hunting Park Warriors, 31-29, in overtime in a 16U Gold championship bracket game when Scranton Prep’s Bella Dennebaum scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Dennebaum had all four of her team’s points in overtime. She also had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals in a 34-28 win over Virginia Hurricanes and 17 points in a 49-29 loss to Comets Select-Coleman in consolation bracket games on the second day.

Mackenzie Schirg from Lackawanna Trail provided nine points, five rebounds and three blocked shots to a 41-23 win over Team Voltage by the NEPA Elite 17U Macciocco team in a Silver Division consolation bracket game.

The NEPA Elite teams took a 3½-week break from games between the spring and summer portions of their schedule. The teams return to action July 7.