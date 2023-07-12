Open Mic is open to audiences and performers of all ages. Musicians, poets, comedians and performers of all types are invited to share their talents on the Dietrich stage. This month’s highly anticipated Open Mic Night will feature musician Samuel Vierling. Open Mic Night, hosted by Viola Henning, will be held on Friday, July 28 at 7 p.m. in the Dietrich Theater’s Peg Fassett Performance Studio. If you are interested in sharing your own talents before the headliner, sign-ups will start at 6:30 p.m. Audience admission is free!

Samuel Vierling was recently named one of the best new psychedelic artists in the Philadelphia area by the audio distribution platform, Bandcamp. Drawing from artists like the Mamas and Papas, Nick Drake, and The Beach Boys, Samuel’s original music is melodic and sweet. Come and hear what he has to offer. You just might feel something!

The Dietrich Theater is pleased to feature local artists, storytellers, comedians, poets, and much more, looking for a way to share their talents with an appreciative and supportive audience. Headlining next month’s Open Mic Night on Friday, August 25 is the musical duo Timothy and James Zieger. This father/son duo will play a mix of originals and familiar favorites. For information call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022×3.