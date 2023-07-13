A flurry of activity on a summer Wednesday at the Dietrich!

Kids are on the stage. Kids are lining up for popcorn. Adults are assembling for yoga. Artists are cleaning up after art class and the next class is about to begin in the art studio. So much is happening at the Dietrich this morning as I arrive to write this column. A happening place, indeed. Simply Yoga is in the Fassett Theater; All Star Players class is in the Evans Theater; two busloads of children from the Wyalusing Valley Children’s Center just arrived for a special showing of a favorite movie and they are now in line for popcorn; Montrose Artworks Artists from Beacon Specialized Living are proudly show off their drawings in Steve Colley’s class in the Sheldon Art Studio; Drawing, Painting and Printmaking Camp will begin soon; and tables are set up in the Earnshaw Gallery, ready to greet North Branch Art Trail concertgoers this evening.

When our first Board of Directors dreamed of a Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater, this is what our dream was – exciting cultural activity in every corner of our theater complex. ur staff, board of directors, countless volunteers and the community have made that dream come true. And there is a summer full of activities coming up!

Our 18th annual River Day is Saturday, July 22 at Riverside Park from 1 to 7 p.m. In the last weeks, I have told you that this is a free event with continuous music at the pavilion and nature presentations in the small tent, and a paddle trip to celebrate the North Branch of the Susquehanna River (go to KayakTheRiver.com to reserve).

Local vendors and food trucks will be there, too. Gingher Apiary returns with local honey, beeswax candles, and more, and the Bread Boutique will have a variety of tasty breads and pastries.

For lunch, dinner or a snack, try Sammy’s Caribbean Food and Lemonade Stand with all of your favorites with a Caribbean twist like jerk chicken and jambalaya. Giddy Up & Go Snack Shack promises hot food, ice cream, and coffee. Mannings Ice Cream will have all your favorites. Plus Maddy’s Doghouse will complete the offerings with cheesesteaks, hotdogs, hamburgers, fries, and more.

You will want to browse the displays, including Wyoming County Heart and Soul, Wildlife in Need (WIN), Endless Mountains Master Watershed Stewards, PA Department of Health with tick information, the Frances Dorrance Chapter of the PA Archaeological Society, Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe Rental, the Dietrich Theater, the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, the Endless Mountains Heritage Region, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners, and the PA Bureau of Forestry.

Begin River Day with Kundalini Yoga in the Park 10:00-11:00 a.m. with Barbara Tierney, free for everyone. Barbara will guide your practice from a chair or a mat. New or experienced are invited to join us.

Children are invited to participate in mural painting and rock painting from 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m. and all are invited to take on a new persona with face painting from 1:00 p.m. -6:00 p.m.

To help make the summer complete, Summer Fest will feature 21 days of 22 foreign and independent movies which runs through Thursday, August 3. See the full schedule at www.dietrichtheater.com. Many look forward to these films that take the time to tell their stories.

I want to end this column by remembering three grand women, all in their 90’s, all Dietrich patrons at one time or another, all who have just died within days of each other: Peggy Finnegan, Ruth Mitchell, and Bertha Sturman. This is the way I remember each of them. Peggy loved to pass out programs on film festival Opening Night and she curled countless ribbons for our gift bags for years. Ruth Mitchell often sat in the same seat for film festival Opening Nights with her son Mark, always smiling and complimentary. Bertha Sturman and her sister came to many Opening Nights with their cousin Isabel Wilner. Peggy would sit in the second row. Ruth would sit a few seats behind her. And Bertha would sit on the right in the middle of the theater. We are so grateful that you graced our theater. Thank you for affirming us and being part of our history.