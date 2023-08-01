NEWTON TOWNSHIP — Our Lady Of the Snows Country Bazaar, the church’s main summer event from the parish, will be returning on Sunday, Aug. 6.

This year, jazz will be added to the event. The bazaar is called Country Bazaar 2023 … And All That Jazz. The festivities will kick off with a jazz Mass inside the Church of St. Benedict from noon to 1 p.m. The choirs (consisting of more than 20 voices) of the OLS Parish and First Presbyterian Church will perform under the direction of Frank Jones and Reverend Bill Carter. Tickets for the Jazz Mass are currently sold out.

From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., the bazaar will continue outside the church with more live jazz performed by Stephen Murphy, Michele McGrath and Ken McGraw. Under the main tent of the church’s patio, there will be a catered meal presented buffet style by Arcaro & Gennell.

The catered lunch menu will include red and white pizza, meatballs in sauce, arancini with marinara dip, roasted Italian chicken, grilled sausage and peppers, grilled hot dogs, Italian potato salad, vegetable pasta salad and red roasted peppers salad. There will be soft beverages under the main tent. Ad admission ticket of $35 for adults and $15 for children will cover both the meal and beverages.

The bazaar will have its original staples such as the baked-goods tent, basket raffles and plant sale, which will all be set up at the outdoor patio.

Thanks to parishioner Peggy LaCoe and her crew, more than $1,200 was raised from the pre-bazaar plant sale that was held at both Our Lady of the Snows and the Church of St. Benedict. The proceeds will be added to the plant sale at the bazaar.

New this year, there will be a photo booth and children’s games such as cornhole throughout the afternoon. Damian the Magician will also perform outside the church.