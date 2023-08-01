The convergence of the two movies Barbie and Oppenheimer opening on the same weekend, now known as Barbenheimer, initiated the biggest movie event most of us can remember.

Tunkhannock turned pink!

At the Dietrich the staff has become Barbies and Kens. The concession stand features pink cotton candy and pink popcorn. Our neighboring businesses are celebrating Barbie with photo ops and special menu offerings. What fun for the whole family.

“Everyone agrees that Barbie is visually stunning and fun for all ages in the beginning. But it continues to deliver a message for all of us. The message is that we all need to find our own identity and place in the world,” observes Erica Rogler.

Barbie combines fun and advice to all of us to be who we are.

Oppenheimer is a movie of great importance to all of us. It tells us the story of the creation of the atomic bomb, the exuberance of the scientists, the final use of it over Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the resulting cautions that Robert Oppenheimer pleaded to the world. Because of the soundtrack that mimics a chain reaction, Oppenheimer commands your attention for the entire three hours. A tale that needs to be told, indeed.

Barbenheimer really has two cautionary tales. In Barbie it is that you must find your own identity. In Oppenheimer it is that we must be proceed mindfully in creating something that could destroy our world as we know it. Barbenheimer is in full swing at the Dietrich Theater for at least the next two weeks.

River Day 2023 at Riverside Park will long be remembered not only for the perfect weather, but also, for the grand attendance of at least 1,500, the rousing music, the 60 River Paddle kayakers arriving at the boat launch, the delicious food provided by the food trucks, the displays, presentations, and activities. The 18th annual River Day was also the recognition of Susquehanna River North Branch Water Trail as 2023 PA River of the Year, presented by Cain Chamberlain of the Endless Mountains Heritage Region. Thank you to the Overlook Estate Foundation for sponsoring River Day.

Coming up at the Dietrich are two theatre performances onscreen: Jack Absolute Flies Again- National Theatre Live OnScreen on Sunday, July 30 at 2:00 p.m.; and Othello – National Theatre Live Onscreen on August 13 and 20 at 2:00 p.m. National Theatre Live performances always bring the best of British theatre to cinema screens, giving us the best seats in the house where you feel in the heart of the action. Call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3 for reservations or just show up.

Our local talent returns to the Dietrich Theater stage on Wednesday, August 23 at 7:30 p.m. when Gathering of Singer/Songwriters returns to the Dietrich Theater. Our friends Lorne Clarke, Tom Flannery, and Josh Pratt return and are joined by John Canjar. This free event showcases musicians that often graced the stage at the Old Lynn Church concerts, and for the last 20 years or so brought to the Dietrich stage for Gathering of Singer/Songwriters. Acoustic music, original music – what could be better? I never miss the chance to be there. And you are invited.

Erica tells me that Pottery and Sculpture Camp for ages 5 to 12 from 4 p.m. 5:30 p.m. during the week of Aug. 7 through 11 still has a few openings. Call the number above to register for one of Steve Colley’s most popular classes. Fun for all the “goobers,” according to Steve!

Barbenheimer, River Day, British Theatre on Screen, Gathering of Singer/Songwriters, the last Dietrich Summer Camp, Summer Fest – we invite you to one or all. Thank you, one and all for your patronage and support. We do it all for you.