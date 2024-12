The Purple Club recently presented it’s President’s award to Patrick O’Malley. The Purple Club has been helping students with their financial needs since 1933. From St. Thomas College to the University of Scranton, The Purple Club has always been there to help students. Pictured are from left: Member Joseph DeAntona, club President Patrick O’Malley receiving the Presidents Award from Vice President Ed Karpovich, and Debbie Perry Secretary Treasure.