Last May, the staff of Indraloka Animal Sanctuary arrived at the sanctuary’s onsite vet clinic and found two baby chicks who had been left in a box overnight.

It was not the first time Indraloka founder Indra Lahiri, Ph. D., discovered animals abandoned at the sanctuary. Over the years, people have dropped off dozens of cats, kittens, bunnies and other small animals. But thanks to a new security system purchased with a $7,000 Critical Needs grant from the Scranton Area Community Foundation, this time cameras caught the culprits abandoning the tiny defenseless birds.

“Dumping animals is illegal. Not only that, it’s dangerous. It was still cold in early May and the little chicks were left outside, exposed to the elements. Also, any bird could be carrying avian flu, which would put the lives of all of our other birds at risk,” Lahiri said.

The Scranton Area Community Foundation grant enabled Indraloka to install cameras that monitor the sanctuary grounds 24/7. Indraloka also increased perimeter fencing, which helps keep the animals safe from wildlife and other potential threats. Signage at the sanctuary’s entrance and a page on the website help people who need to relinquish an animal —scanning a QR code leads to information on how to surrender animals safely and legally.

“We do our best to help place every animal in the right sanctuary or rescue,” Dr. Lahiri said.

Anyone who wants to get involved in caring for farm animals or is considering rescuing chickens or other farm animals is welcome to come to Indraloka and get involved, volunteer, sponsor an animal and visit that animal regularly. Join the Indraloka community.

“Spending time outdoors, in nature, surrounded by trees, interacting with farm animals is therapeutic,” Lahiri said. “We believe we have a solution that helps ease stress, anxiety, and depression. We have seen the results of people who are overcoming trauma when they spend time with our gentle, loving animals. We want everyone to experience what we have to offer.”

In addition to establishing Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in 2005, Lahiri has 20 years of experience practicing organizational psychology. At Indraloka, Lahiri draws on her own background— professionally and personally—to spearhead programs that help people heal from the trauma of abuse and neglect.

Set on 100 acres of verdant pastures rimmed by Northeast Pennsylvania’s Endless Mountains, Indraloka is home to nearly 200 farmed animals of all species. The sanctuary focuses on rescuing animals from the most desperate circumstances, animals that escaped from live markets and slaughterhouses, left unattended on abandoned farms, and rescued by humane police from extreme abuse.

Indraloka offers year-round programs, including meditative walks and meditation classes, art and music courses, summer camps for children of all ages, healthy (and delicious) food preparation, Reiki healing sessions, and dozens of other events. Each November, the sanctuary celebrates ThanksLiving, a spectacular feast that honors the Indraloka’s many birds. It is one of the most popular outings in the area.