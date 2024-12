Scranton Counseling Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the PNC Foundation to support the center’s ongoing employee training and professional development. From left: Pete Danchak, regional president, PNC Bank; Angela Ferri, assistant vice president, PNC Bank; Dr. Sarah Wodder, president and CEO, Scranton Counseling Center; Douglas Hein, director of development, Scranton Counseling Center; and Kevin Rogers, senior vice president, PNC Bank.