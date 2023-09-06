CLARKS SUMMIT — A jazz concert featuring Bill Carter and Friends will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the Gathering Place.

Carter will be joined by saxophonist Michael Carbone and bassist Tony Marino.

The trio will perform “Songs, New and Refreshed” as part of the Jazz and Java concert series at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St.

This month’s calendar:

• Transition to College, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, free. A creative seminar for incoming college students and their parents — a preview of changes to expect and how to respond.

• Cook Gluten Free Quiche. 6:30 p.m., Sept. 20, $35. Chef Donna Vannan of Maximum Zen will guide participants in making a beautiful gluten free quiche.

• Southern Indian Chicken Curry and Polagam rice, 1 p.m., Sept. 23, $40. Lakshmi Mizen creates authentic chicken curry and split green lentils with an eggplant chutney, served with chickpeas and cauliflower crisps.

• Introduction to Meditation , 6 p.m., Sept. 25, $10. Certified meditation instructor Barbara Cohen discusses basic concepts of meditation, exploring the science and demystifying the process. Examine different kinds of meditation and end with a group practice.

• Parenting Tips and Tricks – Four Tuesdays: Sept. 25, Oct.3,10,17 at 7:30 p.m., $40. Lecture series for parents and grandparents with Dr, Fauve Luckey, psychologist, focusing on how to help our children manage their emotions and behaviors in age appropriate ways. Will cover meltdowns, aggression, oppositional behavior, attention troubles and non-compliance.

• Exploring Consciousness – Three Tuesdays : Sept. 26, Oct. 10, 24, noon, $5 per meeting. Dr. Kevin Creegan will lead the group in discussing and practicing a variety of techniques/methods for expanding and deepening their experience of consciousness. In addition, the class will address non-ordinary states of consciousness, such as transcendencies and. lucid dreaming.

• Eco-print a Silk Scarf – Wednesdays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4 , 1 p.m., $20 plus $10 fee. – Emily Rancier will show you how to use a variety of leaves, flowers, onion skins, and other materials to create a unique dyed and printed silk scarf.

• New to Medicare – 5:30 – 8 p.m. on Sept. 27, free. Preparing to retire? Confused about healthcare options? Experts from the United Way will guide you to plans that will suit your needs and answer your questions about enrollment. Register by calling 570-343-1267, ex.313.

• Dietary Tips for Dealing with Diabetes – Four Wednesdays: Sept. 27, Oct. 4, 11, 18 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.. $39. Adults with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes will learn healthy food choices and how to keep diabetes in check. All students get a Dining with Diabetes cookbook . Penn State instructors will lead the class.

• Cooking Pad Thai – 6 p.m., Sept. 28, $45. Chef Gene Romaldini, CA from Johnsons and Wales University, will guide the class in making this delicious Asian staple.

• Think Spring with Friendly Lawn Alternatives, 6:30 p.m., Sept. 27, $5. Master Gardener Bob Davis will show ways to plan ahead to reduce/replace traditional lawn with native and pollinator friendly plants. Reduce labor and cost as well as provide visual interest with beds, borders, and meadows. At

• Picasso’s Pottery, Sept. 28, noon, $5. Artist Peter Hoffer will discuss the book Picasso at Vallauris and focus on the artist’s work in this ancient pottery center, the artist’s significant impact on the town and how his pottery production there led to a revitalization of a community.

• Memory Cafe – Fridays: Sept 8 and 22 at 10 a.m., free. A place where people with memory loss and their care companions can share a cup of coffee and socialize . Explore art, music, play games or just enjoy being with others.

• Missing Socrates – Wednesdays: Sept 13, 27, Oct. 11, 25, Nov. 8, 22, $5. Casual conversations about ideas central to American self-understanding led by Dr. Hal Baillie, Ph.D.

• Printing Tea Towels with Produce – Oct. 3, 6 – 8 p.m., $30 plus $10 supply fee. Instructor Christina Medley of Marywood University will teach how to use produce such as citrus, peppers, onions and broccoli to print fun designs on tea towels. Participants will go home with two tea towels of their own design.

• Get to Know Your Mushrooms, Oct. 4, 6:30 p.m., $15. Brian Davis and Neil Thenier of Foragers’ Kingdom will detail what is to be found in this area in all seasons, give guidance on how and where to find mushrooms and ways to identify beneficial vs. dangerous mushrooms

• Needle felt a Little Christmas Mouse – Three Thursdays: Oct. 5, 12, 19 at 6 p.m., $35 plus $10 supply fee. Susan Segall will teach how to needle felt a little holiday-ready mouse using wool that is compressed and shaped by repeatedly stabbing with a barbed needle. Experience is helpful, but not necessary.

• Let’s Cook: Weight Management – 5:30 p.m., Oct. 5, $30. Penn State instructors will teach easy tips to enjoy healthful eating. Learn basic principles of eating fewer calories while still feeling satisfied. Class will prepare a delicious meal and get new recipes to enjoy.

Classes will be held at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit. For more info or to register, visit http://www.gatheringplacecs.org