CLARKS SUMMIT — “Idyllic Perception,” the work of artist Virginia Pinto Sosik, will be on display at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit from Sept. 8 until early October.

The exhibit will open on Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The public is invited.

Pinto Sosik is an award-winning artist, art educator, presenter and art advocate holding fine art degrees from Marywood University. Her works and acquisitions are found in public and private collections in Asia, Australia, Europe and the United States and have been selected for exhibition in various regional and national art exhibitions.

She has more than 35 years of experience working in art education, graphic design and visual art in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Pinto Sosik has taught at Marywood University, the Everhart Museum, the North Pocono Community Education Program and Penn Foster.

In addition to her volunteer efforts and participation in local art endeavors, Pinto Sosik provides private and group fine art instruction, art portfolio development and consultation.

She is currently the teaching artist/art educator at Maria Kaupas Academy, Scranton.

“I hope that, for the viewer looking at my art, an emotion is evoked … be it an experience … or a reflection of a moment in time. I’m delighted when I receive what I consider the greatest compliment from an on-looker who states, ‘I feel I can walk into your paintings,’” Pinto Sosik said.

“Since I was young, I was always fascinated with the formation, movement and diversity of color and value of clouds … a dominant element in many of my landscapes. I am also intrigued by nature in general. The various hues reflected in my choice of palettes are emphasized in cast shadows and highlights within my subject matter and depict aerial volume and depth perspective.”

For more information on this exhibit, visit www.gatheringplace.org.