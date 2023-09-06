The Posy Plot will be at Farm to Family Fest, offering flower arrangements and more.

DALTON — The Dalton Community & Commerce Association (DCCA) is planning its inaugural Farm to Family Fest at Streamside Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23.

This organization aims to highlight the mutually beneficial relationships among Abington area local farms, businesses and the communities they serve.

“Spotlighting the character and attributes of Dalton and its developing community resources is also an expressed goal,” said DCCA president Terra McAuliffe.

Through demonstrations, presentations and performances, the Farm to Family Fest will have many interactive opportunities to educate the public about the mutually supportive interconnection between farms and the community. Demonstrations will include seasonal, beekeeping and flower arranging.

Paul Epsom, owner of Greystone Gardens in Clarks Summit, will do a seasonal demonstration showing simple ways to keep herbs growing throughout winter. He will also show how to clean airborne toxins in homes using certain plants.

Ashlee Butkiewicz, owner of The Posy Plot in Factoryville, will be selling bunches of fresh flowers, including dahlias and sunflowers as well as mixed bouquets. She will also have dried flower offerings such as flower crowns.

Eastview Gardens in Clarks Summit will give the customer the option of choosing select items for a custom bouquet. They will also have mixed bouquets of flowers currently in bloom, including zinnias, sunflowers and hydrangeas.

Orna Clum, owner of Clum Family Farms in Scott Township, will have a display about honeybees. She will talk about their importance to our food supply and our well being. She will talk about how people can keep the bees alive such as providing them with water. She will answer questions that customers may have. Weather permitting, she will have an observation hive with live bees.

Dalton United Methodist Church, who is a nonprofit member of DCCA, will have an informational booth about hunger awareness in Lackwanna County and how people can help through the Dalton Food Pantry.

“(The pantry) is a ministry of not just our church but many churches through Abington Ecumenical Ministerium,” said pastor Jean Blackie. “But it’s been housed at our church for many years.”

The booth will have a history about the pantry, which has been in existence for 40 years. The food pantry is completely handled with donations from churches and the community. Since COVID, the pantry is accepting cash or gift card donations to places where food can be bought.

“We will provide information about how people can donate,” said Blackie.

The Dalton Food Pantry is open to everybody in the Abington Heights or Lackawanna Trail school districts.

Countryside Conservancy will have an informational table for people interested in conservation options for their land or for people looking for info on the preserves and trails.

The Farm to Family Fest will provide entertainment as well. Imagine NEPA Mini Players will perform a mini musical called EIEIOops. It will be performed by children from ages 4 through 8 at 2pm.

“It’s about a cow with low self esteem who won’t moo,” said Imagine NEPA co-owner Katie Lane. “But with the help and encouragement of her barnyard friends, she builds up the courage to moo!”

Other confirmed vendors include Fullers Overlook Farm, Beta Bread Bakery, Music Together of the Abingtons, Northeast Family Farming, Inc., 3rd Kingdom Mushrooms, Wool Gathering Creek Valley Farms and Dalton Community Library.