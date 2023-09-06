Scranton School for the Death students meet Gallaudet players

Taran Johnson, football player of the Gallaudet University Bisons with his family. From left, are Garrett Lucsko, Dominic Lucsko, Megan Wetzel, Taran, Kyle Johnstein, and Emalynah Johnstein.

Students of the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing sign the national anthem before the Keystone-Gallaudet football game.

Students of the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing greet the Gallaudet University Bisons as the take the field for a game against Keystone College.

LA PLUME — The Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in Clarks Summit greeted football players from Gallaudet University, whose students share the same condition.

Gallaudet University, a liberal arts college open to deaf students, traveled from their hometown of Washington, D.C. to play against Keystone College at the Turf Field Athletic Complex in La Plume on Sept. 2. But not before, visiting the school in Clarks Summit the day before.

The Scranton School for the Deaf held a pep rally to welcome the Gallaudet Univeristy Bisons. A group of students stayed after school for a skill session. They practiced a high-five tunnel. They also played football games with and against the Bisons.

“It gives an opportunity for our students to learn about the game of football,” said Scranton School for the Deaf Dean of Students Doug Boersma, who coordinated the event. “To be around high-caliber athletes, to see other deaf students who are older than them competing and being successful as they pursue their dreams as they do the things they enjoy. It’s a great model for our students that deafness does not limit their potential.”

Before the game at Keystone College, the Scranton School for the Deaf students performed the high-five tunnel that they practiced the previous day. They also signed the national anthem.

Although Gallaudet University lost to Keystone College 27-6, the Scranton School for the Deaf students were excited to watch the football game and see the Bisons afterwards.

“I love the yelling and all the passion, the screaming, just the energy,” said seventh-grade student David Knight. “I just loved it. It was crazy. There was so much to see.”

“It was really cool because yesterday, I got to play football, throw the ball around with these players,” added sixth-grade student Stan Pisczcek. “And I got to be part of that experience and then to see them on the field was a lot of fun.”