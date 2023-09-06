Abington Heights celebrates return to school with annual festival

Lucas Lewis, 6, of Clarks Summit, writes down the items, which he found in I-Spy from the Abington Community Library.

Children enjoy the Back to School Carnival. Pictured, from left, are Tallula Moraski, Delana Reese, Guinevere Wolff, Tristian Wolff, Aria Gunnels and Graham Cottel.

Avery Wells, 6, of Ransom Township, tries out the trumpet with help from the Abington Heights Marching Comets.

Aria Griffiths, 6, of Clarks Summit, attempts to pick up candy using the swerve drive made by the Abington Heights Robotics team, Cruzin’ Comets.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Abington Heights High School welcomed another school year with its annual Back to School Carnival on Friday, Aug. 25.

Due to the possibility of rain during a cloudy afternoon, most of the activities were moved inside the school’s gymnasium.

The girls’ lacrosse team allowed children to try the sport by letting them toss the ball into a big net using a lacrosse stick. Leigh Ann Puchalski, youth services coordinator of the Abington Community Library had a collage of items for kids to find. It was called I-Spy. Children wrote down the things they saw in it.

The Abington Heights Marching Comets had a table for any student to try a musical instrument including a trumpet, saxophone or flute. The instruments were loaned by Robert M. Sides Family Music Center. The Marching Comets will host a recruiting tailgate event at The Pit parking lot on Saturday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

Students, who are interested in joining the marching band, are welcome to join the band for lunch, warm-ups or marches, and watch the sideline viewing of the pre-game show as well as participate with the band during the game.

Abington Heights High School hopes for the marching band to grow each year. Tamsen Reese, band booster alumni liaison, recalled her mother-in-law always telling her when her son, Eric (Tamsen’s husband), was in the band from 1988 to 1992, there were about 200 members.

“We’re executing a plan to get us those band numbers again in the next five to 10 years,” said Tamsen.

The Interact Club let children identify both national and international flags.

The Abington Heights Robotics Team, also known as Cruzin’ Comets, displayed a swerve drive, in which kids used a remote control for it to pick up candy that they were able to take home.

Each year from January to mid-March, members of this group, which consists of about 10 to 15, meet every day after school to come up with a mechanical device for the district competition in March. The competition extends to regional to national to world.

“I love it,” senior Joey Scandale said about being in the Cruzin’ Comets. “It’s one of my favorite things.”

While most activities were indoors, a few activities were held outside the school. Local firetrucks were parked outside the front of the school for a Touch-a-Truck. In the school’s playground, faculty members and staff volunteered to become targets of the dunk tank. Some of them volunteered to cook food. Local food trucks provided options for meals as well.

New this year, there was an obstacle course for the children.