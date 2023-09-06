CLARKS SUMMIT – During August’s Clark Summit Council meeting, Council President Gerrie Carey read a proclamation honoring Abington Heights senior Conner Griffin and declaring Aug. 2 as “Conner Griffin Day” in the borough of Clarks Summit.

Griffin was recognized for his skills as a pitcher for the Abington Heights baseball team. He was selected for the 2023 Lackawanna League Division Number 1 Coach/All-Star. He has been accepted to Binghamton University on both an academic and athletic scholarship as a pitcher for the Bearcats.

During his police report, Council voted to give Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns authority to apply for the grant to purchase two new police cars. Council will receive approval in the next Council meeting.