The NativityMiguel School of Scranton is holding its sixth annual Tribute Dinner honoring Chris and Donna Doherty on Thursday, Oct. 26, at the University of Scranton.

The dinner is being chaired by Karen Minora and Virginia McGregor.

The NativityMiguel School of Scranton opened in 2015 and serves children from underserved populations throughout the region. The School provides a faith-based, middle school education which is transforming the lives of approximately sixty-eight (68) students. It also provides a secure and nurturing environment to deliver a comprehensive education that includes not only an extended school day, but also an extended school year. The education is provided by dedicated and caring teachers and is supplemented with personal mentoring and continuing support through high school and college.

In recognizing Chris and Donna, the choice reflects a couple who wholeheartedly embrace the mission and values of NativityMiguel, as they are at the heart of Chris and Donna’s lifework. Chris, during his 12-year tenure as Mayor of the City of Scranton, demonstrated a progressive and business-oriented approach that led to a remarkable revitalization, including over $400 million in development.

Donna, a dedicated Physician Liaison at Traditional Home Health and Hospice, not only excels in new patient and physician outreach and business development but also passionately advocates for the integration of arts, health, and wellness initiatives within the healthcare sector and beyond. Both Chris and Donna are dedicated to supporting and continuing the outstanding work of NativityMiguel.

For more information, please contact Ron Prislupski, President of NativityMiguel School of Scranton and visit https://nativitymiguelscranton.org/tribute-dinner.