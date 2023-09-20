Wayne Johnson, who heads up Disciplined Savage K9, and his staff held the attention of every member of The Rotary Club of the Abingtons when they brought their story, their skills and their furry staff member, Allie, to a weekly meeting at the Glen Burn Diner. At his Olyphant location, Wayne and his staff offer Advanced Obedience and Elite Dog Training. Wayne’s military background and training provided a tremendous program for the Rotary meeting. Pictured are, from left: Diane Calabro Immediate Past President, Wayne Johnson, Amanda Jevon, Allie (furry guest), Anthony Pryor and Virginia Johnson, 2023-2024 Rotary President.