A new location, new brand, and new clothing lines mark an important milestone for a Downtown Scranton business. The Pink Pedal at 222 Wyoming Ave. has officially transitioned into Penn House Boutique at 314 Penn Ave.

Scranton Tomorrow leaders, public officials and members of the Downtown Scranton Business District recently celebrated the occasion with owners Kara Schermerhorn and Lynn Farrell, and their family and friends. A Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony was held at the boutique on August 24.

Schermerhorn and Farrell have been active members of the Downtown business community since they opened the Pink Pedal in 2018. They regularly participate in Scranton Tomorrow promotions and signature events in Downtown Scranton. Penn House Boutique features trendy clothing, bags and accessories. The shop is designed to help customers feel confident and express themselves through fashion, and to support a sense of community.

To learn more, visit pennhouseboutique.com, follow Penn House Boutique on social media, or call (570) 558-2550.