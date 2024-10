Here is the recipe for the Camelot Restaurant and Inn’s Cherry Apple Chutney. The recipe makes 4 quarts.

Ingredients:

• 2 cups red wine

• 2 medium-diced onions

• 8 apples peeled at medium diced

• 2 tbsp fresh thyme

• 3 cans cherries including the juice

• 1 quart of regular Demi

• 2 good pinches salt and pepper

• 2 tbsp garlic

Directions

Sautee onions, add apples, thyme, and garlic. Cook until soft. Add red wine and reduce. Add Demi and cherries. Reduce. Add sherry, if needed to thicken.