Taste of the Abingtons set for Oct. 23

CLARKS SUMMIT — The Rotary Club of the Abingtons will have its 17th annual Taste of the Abingtons at the Country Club of Scranton on Sunday, Oct. 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The attendees will relax and enjoy the many foods that the local vendors has to offer. The event will also feature complimentary wine and beer tasting, raffle baskets, door prizes, and music.

The club’s goal for the Taste of the Abingtons is to encourage attendees to come to their establishment. There will be from 25 to 30 restaurants participating in the event.

Camelot Restaurant and Inn’s dish will be roasted pork chop with apple cherry chutney. It is a new fall item prepared by Chef Jeremy Davies. The pork chop is pan-seared and finished off in the oven. It is topped with chutney and typically served with mashed potatoes and the chef’s choice of vegetable.

This is Camelot’s second time participating in Taste of the Abingtons since being under new ownership. The Clarks Summit establishment participated in last year’s event, in which it brought a creamy rosemary chicken dish.

“We enjoy showcasing some of our foods,” said Davies.

Iron Hart Brewing Company will bring many of their specialty drinks including Up Da Eynon golden lager, s’more stout, Lil Red Squirrel tad ale, and Blue Jay blueberry wheat. The restaurant located in Dalton participated in Taste of the Abingtons for many years.

Other establishments who will showcase their products at Taste of the Abingtons include Alter House, Manning’s Ice Cream, Honey Baked Ham, and Glenburn Diner.

The Taste of the Abingtons is the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ main fundraiser. It will raise money for the annual fireworks display, which costs from $18,000 to $20,000. This fundraiser also brings in money for an exchange student and families that are in need.

“We try to help who ask for help,” said Gail Cicerini, past president of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons.