Board-certified and fellowship-trained urologist Jason Wynberg, M.D., has joined the Commonwealth Health Physician Network and is a member of the medical staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton. Prior to joining Commonwealth Health, Dr. Wynberg was in private practice in New Jersey and most recently served as the Director of Endourology for NYU Langone Hospital, Brooklyn.

Dr. Wynberg treats a range of health issues from overactive bladder, incontinence, urinary tract infection to male infertility. He has a special interest in complex kidney stone disease and performs minimally invasive procedures for kidney stones such as ureteroscopy and percutaneous nephrolithotomy, or PCNL.

His office is located at 743 Jefferson Avenue, Scranton. Most major insurance plans are accepted, including Geisinger Health Plan.

To schedule an appointment, call 570-491-8141.