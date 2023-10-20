FNCB Bank, locally based since 1910, has announced a $20,000 Pennsylvania Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) donation to the NativityMiguel School of Scranton. The donation will provide direct scholarship support for students in need.

NativityMiguel of Scranton is a tuition-free/all-scholarship middle school serving ethnically and religiously diverse students of greater economic need in grades 5-8. Historically, their students have come from Lackawanna and Luzerne counties and greater Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Since 2010, FNCB has contributed $3,000,000 to local educational and scholarship organizations through the EITC initiative.

The support of the NativityMiguel School of Scranton is part of FNCB’s larger Community Caring initiative. As a true, local community bank, FNCB Bank is making a difference through volunteerism, donations and outreach programs.