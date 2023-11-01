DALTON — A new store has been added to Dalton’s downtown area. It’s called Dalton Central. It is in the building, located on 107 West Main Street, that has been recently painted black on its exterior. The owner of Dalton Central, Debbie Plummer is glad that her store neighbors Bailey’s Cafe.

“It gives them (customers) somewhere to go after their breakfast or lunch,” she said about her store. “They have something to eat and then they come here, meet their friends, and shop a little bit.”

Dalton Central, which has been open since August 18, has handmade items that Debbie puts on her own spin. She makes lights out of screens that come from screen doors. She also spray paints them in many different colors, such as blue, pink, and black.

“You kind of just think out of the box,” she said.

Debbie distresses clothing by ripping them and putting them back together with pins. She also sells new clothes as well. She creates abstract paintings that are for sale at the store. There are watercolors that she purchased at an estate sale.

“They’re (watercolors) too pretty not to share with people,” she said.

The most popular items are the jewelry and the T-shirts. She makes 80% of the jewelry including earrings, bracelets, and necklaces. She repurposes them using mixed metals. An example is her earrings, in which she makes from sauntered copper.

Debbie’s business started out as a hobby. She has been making items for years – since her children, who are now in their 40’s, were little. She formerly lived in Clarks Summit. She currently lives in Factoryville. Her favorite thing about owning a store is meeting new people.

“Everybody that’s come in here just loved the new addition to the town,” she said. “It’s nice to see that people are welcome to it.”