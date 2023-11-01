Local restaurants offerings on display at Taste of the Abingtons

Members of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons. From left, are Virginia Johnson, Leah Rudolph, Diane Calabro, Billy Angel, Tata Mbugua, Char Short and Gerrie Carey.

Former mayor of Clarks Green Ken McGraw tickles the ivories at Taste of the Abingtons.

Employees of Glenburn Grill & Bakery serve cake, cookies and coffee. From left, are Lexi Dufford, bakery manager, her sister Emma Morcom, hostess, and their mother Jessica Morcom, manager.

CLARKS SUMMIT — About 28 local restaurants gave samples of their specialties at the Taste of the Abingtons, which was held at the County Club of Scranton on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Glenburn Grill & Bakery served a good variety of desserts such as chocolate cake with cherry toppings and whipped cream as well as apple pie cookies. Drinks included regular coffee and pumpkin-spice coffee.

Weis Markets in Clarks Summit served pumpkin rolls and pumpkin tarts. Its floral manager, Karen Mercado made flower arrangements and placed them on all of the tables.

“It’s worth every penny,” Mercado said.

Members of the Boy Scout Pack 160 and Girl Scout Troop 1600 came to this event to help serve food and pick up trash. That is how they show their appreciation to the Rotary Club of the Abingtons, who started this event. The club is Troop 160’s charter organization. They give them donations every year. A few of the Boy Scouts served crab bisque from Cooper’s Seafood Restaurant.

The Taste of the Abingtons is the Rotary Club of the Abingtons’ biggest fundraiser.

Each year, they sponsor a student to study abroad.

This year, they funded an Abington Heights student named Dexter to study in Paris, France.

Some of the upcoming projects for the holidays include The Christmas Angel Project at the South Side Head Start Program. Members buy gifts for 3 to 5-year-olds. They also invite teachers to a meeting and give them presents.

Rotary Club members will also soon be ringing the bell outside the Wine and Spirits Shop next to 13 Olives on Northern Boulevard to raise money for the Salvation Army.