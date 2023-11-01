On Thursday, Oct. 26, the Rotary Club of the Abingtons welcomed Erin Maloney to their noon meeting at Camelot in Waverly. Erin is a representative on the Innocent Lives Foundation, a nonprofit organization that uses computer security professionals to unmask predators on the internet. As a non-vigilante organization they have a strong relationship with U. S. and international law enforcement agencies. When a child predator’s identity is confirmed, a completed report is sent to law enforcement. For more information, go to innocentlivesfoundation.com. Pictured are, from left: Char Short, Rotary program chair for the day; Virginia Johnson, Rotary president; and Maloney.