Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar Offering Fall Tasting Menu for only $39 Per Person at All Eight Locations Sundays through Thursdays through November 22.

As consumers across the country are continuing to deal with inflation and rising costs from every direction, Restaurateur Dave Magrogan’s Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar is providing an opportunity to share some serious value with its loyal customers, working with several of their purveyor partners to source the highest quality seasonal ingredients at costs that allow the company to offer bountiful seasonal meals for a great price.

Thanks to this effort, all eight Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar locations are currently offering a “Taste of Fall” three-course dinner menu for only $39 per person, which runs Sundays through Thursdays from now through November 22nd, the night before Thanksgiving.

Included in the fall-centric menu is Harvest’s best-selling award-winning Butternut Squash Soup, as well as their Pork Potstickers, Sesame Chicken, and incredibly popular Cedar Plank Salmon. Other menu options include a variety of first-course soups, including Mushroom Bisque; and Three-Bean Chili; as well as Seasonal Hummus; and General Tso’s Cauliflower “Wings.” Other main dishes include Braised Beef Short Ribs; Plant-Based Autumn Pot Pie; and Spicy Shrimp Noodle Bowl. To cap off the meal, guests can choose any seasonally-inspired dessert from the menu.

“It seems that inflation costs have driven the average entrée price up at most restaurants to $40 or more these days, so we are thrilled to source the highest quality ingredients possible to deliver an exceptional three-course dinner experience to our guests,” said Magrogan.

Those looking to book a table should call their local Harvest Seasonal Grill & Bar location or book online. The promotion cannot be combined with any other discount or offer.

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar offers a farm-to-table menu featuring organic, local, sustainable, and non-GMO ingredients sourced from more than 75 local farms. The menu changes seasonally to utilize the freshest foods available, and a majority of menu items contain less than 500 calories, including a variety of house-made signature, single-serve desserts. Each restaurant also maintains an intensive allergy program to adapt most menu items for customers who may suffer from a variety of food allergies or aversions, such as intolerances to gluten, nuts, and more. Furthermore, in addition to serving 50 wines by the glass, seasonal cocktails, and local craft beers, Harvest offers a collection of specialty seasonal mocktails. The company’s eight Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bars are located in Collegeville, Newtown, Glen Mills, North Wales, Harrisburg, Lancaster, and Moosic, PA; as well as Moorestown, NJ. Learn more about Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar by visiting http://harvestseasonalgrill.com.