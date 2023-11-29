Leadership Lackawanna recently announced its 2023 graduating class.

Leadership Lackawanna’s six-week Executive Program deeply engages high-level professionals in the greater Scranton region, broadens their social network, and increases their overall knowledge of the community. It accepts applications from professionals in an executive-level (director or higher) position with extensive industry experience and demonstrated career progression.

“Our mission at Leadership Lackawanna is to enhance the skills, connections, and knowledge of our participants,” said Nicole Morristell, executive director of Leadership Lackawanna. “I’m confident the 14 individuals in this year’s Executive Level Program gained valuable insight into our mission and that they forged lasting connections that will strengthen them, both personally and professionally. It is my sincere hope that they will take these benefits and use them to positively impact the community.”

This year, participants meet key business and community leaders as they receive an overview of Lackawanna County’s history and culture, economic and political structures, community events, civic groups, recreational activities, and nonprofit organizations. Sessions were held one evening per week for six consecutive weeks at various locations in the greater Scranton community, including cocktails and dinner.

The 2022 Executive Program graduates include: Danielle Breslin, Moses Taylor Foundation; Michelle Hamilton, The Waverly Community House; Megan Walbeck, Geisinger; Sarah Marie Thomas, NativityMiguel School of Scranton; Tricia Zilaitis, City of Scranton; Meghan Lennox Gagorik, American Heart Association; Kristyn Smith, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Bethany Staples, Market Share Consulting; Ron Augelli, Talk Shirty to Me; Jason Berger; Brian Ross, Tobyhanna Army Depot; Neil Bresnahan, Big Bass Lake Community Association, Inc.; Kyle Lennon, Schulte Hospitality; and Andrew Kudasik, PNC Bank.