The Foley Law Firm, with offices in Scranton and Stroudsburg, has been recognized by Best Lawyers in America 2024 edition for selection among the Best Law Firms.

The Foley Firm was lauded for multiple areas in the Best Law Firms rankings including for Plaintiffs’ Medical Malpractice, and Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation as well as Claimants Workers’ Compensation Law. The firm was also recognized for Insurance Litigation.

Previously this year four of the Law Firm’s attorneys were honored as among the Best Lawyers in America 2024. Firm founder Attorney Thomas Foley Jr., Attorney Kevin Foley, Attorney Michael Foley, and Attorney Thomas Foley III were all recognized for the prestigious honor.

The Foley Law Firm serves personal injury clients throughout Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania with offices in Scranton and Stroudsburg. For over four decades the firm has handled a wide range of personal injury cases including motor vehicle accidents, workers’ compensation claims and medical negligence.

