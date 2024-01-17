As I opened the doors to the theater this morning a new world of imagination and creativity lit up the gallery display cases. It is the artistic world of Ryan Bogedin. Startling, impressionistic, each painting, sculpture or collage challenges us to see things in new ways – a wonderful exhibit for a new year.

And a brand-new bench sits across from the ticket booth. Remember when we collected all of those plastic bags a few months ago? Well, friend of the Dietrich, Terri Detrick, is responsible for supervising and getting all of the 500 pounds of plastic bags to Trex, and they gave us a bench made of recycled plastic for our efforts. Please take a moment to look at the solid dark green bench that will be placed on our green space as soon as possible. Thank you, Terri, for helping us turn our trash into something beautiful and practical.

This winter promises other new happenings at the Dietrich. Falconry, we found out, has been practiced right here on our own Miller Mountain. On Saturday, January 27 at 11:00 a.m., Bob Astegher will introduce us to The Art of Falconry, including the tools, and the process of capturing, training, hunting and releasing of a bird of prey. He even plans to bring a red-tailed hawk he has trained. For reservations or information, call the Dietrich at 570-836-1022 x3.

And an acclaimed historical story has a new retelling. Titanic, the film, came out in 1997, and it was a cinematic phenomenon. This year is the 10th anniversary of a different rendering of the story – Titanic: The Musical. It tells the expectations of those who bought tickets for the trip, not only the third-class passengers who are looking for a better life, the second-class passengers who want to rub elbows with the rich, but also the first-class millionaires who want the fame and legacy. The performance was reviewed by The Guardian as “stunning” and “magnificent,” and you do not need to go to London to see the screening of it on two Sundays at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m., January 28 and February 4. Call the number above to make your reservation at the Dietrich. Tickets will be available at the ticket booth as long as they last.

Preview Day for Winter Fest, on February 1 at 1:00 and 6:00 p.m., promises to show you 20 new trailers for the 20 foreign and independent films featured in the festival. This is a free opportunity to pick out the films you really do not want to miss. Grab some popcorn, sit down with your brochure of all the films and enjoy about an hour, a chance to get a glimpse of other lives and other worlds. No reservations, just show up.

Winter Fest 2024 Festival begins Friday, February 16 and ends Thursday, March 7. However, it all wraps up on Friday, March 8 with a discussion at 1:00 p.m. Ronnie Harvey will guide the discussion to pull everything together and help us make sure we did not miss any treasures. A great way to share insights.

For Wyoming County Reads we are entering a new world in so many ways. Kya, a young girl, abandoned by her family, must find a way to survive in the marshlands of North Carolina. Where the Crawdads Sing, the novel by Delia Owens, captured the

imagination of so many of us, a story with so many twists and turns. Come to the Tunkhannock Public Library for discussions, beginning Wednesday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. The film of the same name will be on screen at the Dietrich on March 6 at 1:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Books are available at the library or they can be downloaded. This is a chance to enter Kya’s world – a new world for all of us.

With all of these ways to get out of your groove, winter will fly by and you will be challenged and inspired. Falconry, Titanic: the Musical, Where the Crawdads Sing! Won’t you join us?