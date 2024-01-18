Brianna Florovito was born and raised in Archbald, Pennsylvania, and currently lives in Scranton. Florovito is a new instructor in Lackawanna College’s business division. Her first day in the classroom will be Monday, January 22. “I am beyond excited for this new opportunity,” said Florovito “I am extremely passionate about helping people figure out what they truly want to peruse in life, as well as finding their personal and professional goals.”

After graduating from Valley View High School, Florovito went on to attend Rutgers University. She graduated Magna Cum Laude in Sociology, minoring in Criminology. From there, Florovito moved onto Wilkes University, graduating Magna Cum Laude with her Master of Business Administration. During her education, she spent time studying at Budapest Hungary Central European University.

Florovito has an ability to compile, analyze, and disseminate market data for various industry and economic developers. Florovito also excels in securing entrepreneurial development funding opportunities through grant writing and sponsorship requests. Adding to her wide list of experiences, Florovito earned a business-lead fellowship through the United States Chamber of Commerce. Flovorito’s impact has been so wide that she appeared in the Northeastern Pennsylvania Business Journal’s 2019 Top Twenty Under Forty.