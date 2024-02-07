February is special because it is National Book Lover’s Month.

Come visit Dalton Community Library and check out our display theme this month which is “Classics for All Ages.”Curl up and decompress with a warm beverage and a good classic read from Easy Readers to Adult. We also have today’s best sellers!

Lackawanna County Library System’s Winter Challenge this year is called “To the Library and Beyond” and runs through Feb. 23. There are challenges for everyone and can be found on Beanstack and also Dalton Facebook. Patrons can complete reading and activity challenges to earn virtual badges and raffle prizes.

Year of the Dragon, a Chinese Lunar New Year program will be presented in mid- February by Dalton Community Library’s director, Shu Qiu, at Dalton, Abington and Carbondale libraries. The program will be for ages K-4 and entail a presentation of 15 days of preparation and 15 days of celebration of Chinese Lunar New year. There will also be a craft project to do. Contact the library of your choice for specific dates and time.

Our Saturday Spotlight discussion group for the month of February will be meeting on Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Our selection to read this month is “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett. We welcome new or former members to join our group.

The DCL Bridge group has been meeting (weather permitting) every Tuesday, 10 a.m. to noon. If you would like to join us, new members are always welcome.

Please keep us in mind when you are cleaning out attics, basements, garages etc. Our semi-annual April Book and bake sale will be coming up before you know it. Any donations are greatly appreciated.

As always, our library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you wish to contact Dalton Community Library, our phone number is 570-563-2014.

Keep reading this month, stay warm and be safe.