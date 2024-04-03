Penn State’s Scranton Musical ensembles will present its annual spring concert as a gift to the Greater Scranton community on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 4 p.m. at The Theater at North.

This event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 3:30 p.m. The concert will feature performances from the Penn State Scranton Chorale, The Roc[k]tet, and Campus Jazz Band. Performances will include “a variety of music ranging from spiritual, patriotic, big band, pop music, etc.”, said Director of Music Sharon Ann Toman. The concert will also feature a guest chorus, the Blue Ridge Middle School Chorus, under the direction of Amy Zaukaurauskas, who will perform a joint patriotic choral work with the Penn State Scranton Chorale.

Toman, an award-winning associate teaching professor of music and program coordinator for the Arts and Humanities at Penn State Scranton will be directing the Spring Concert and the campus’ three musical groups. She received Bachelor of Music degree (B.M.) in Piano Performance from Marywood University, Master of Music degree (M.M.) in Piano Pedagogy and Music History from The Catholic University of America, and doctoral studies at Temple University and further studies at Manhattan School of Music.”

“Students in the Penn State Scranton music program, as well as myself, are so looking forward to performing our Annual Spring Concert,” Toman said. “The students have been working hard with rehearsals and preparing for our Spring Concert, and once again, I’m proud to say that these live performances are a gift from Penn State Scranton to the Community. So please do come out to this performance as there will be music for all age groups to enjoy!”

Amy Zakarauskas is a choral director, pianist, accompanist, and vocal and piano pedagogue with over 12 years of experience. She holds a bachelor’s degree in music education from Mansfield University. She serves as director of the Blue Ridge School District’s Middle School and High School choruses. In addition, she serves as a pianist at the First Presbyterian Church in Hallstead, PA and also teaches piano lessons at her piano studio.”

Many Penn State Scranton students, faculty, and staff will be involved to make this concert a wonderful experience for those who attend.